King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 866 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $32,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $893,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:ITW opened at $245.47 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.