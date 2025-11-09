Reviewing Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) & Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Quantum-Si has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 1 1 2 0 2.25 Cirrus Logic 0 2 5 1 2.88

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Quantum-Si and Cirrus Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Quantum-Si presently has a consensus target price of $3.73, suggesting a potential upside of 136.51%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus target price of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.00%. Given Quantum-Si’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum-Si is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si -3,677.97% -47.90% -42.56% Cirrus Logic 18.15% 18.38% 15.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum-Si and Cirrus Logic”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si $3.06 million 104.22 -$101.01 million ($0.67) -2.35 Cirrus Logic $1.95 billion 3.13 $331.51 million $7.04 16.85

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si. Quantum-Si is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Quantum-Si on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments. It is used in protein identification, protein variants, antibody characterization, biomarker identification, and post translational modification analysis applications. The company was founded in 2013 is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also provides high-performance mixed-signal products comprising camera controllers, haptic and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs for use in smartphones, as well as legacy industrial and energy applications, such as digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

