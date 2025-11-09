Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,221 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 925,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,051,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $3,419,000. Finally, Sienna Gestion boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 247,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.