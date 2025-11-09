Bitkub Coin Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $116.32 million and $223.71 thousand worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitkub Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00001272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitkub Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102,780.97 or 0.99835976 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,850,000 coins. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @kubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitkubchain. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.kubchain.com.

Bitkub Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitkub Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitkub Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitkub Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.