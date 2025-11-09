Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Mogo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research cut Mogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Mogo Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mogo

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mogo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mogo at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

