JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $214.61 Million

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a total market capitalization of $214.61 million and $309.89 worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can now be purchased for $209.36 or 0.00203357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,780.97 or 0.99835976 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 1,025,116 tokens. The official message board for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpoolsolana.medium.com. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official website is jpool.one. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana.

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 1,025,103.79844385. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 206.16300818 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $148.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.