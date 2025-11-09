CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorVel in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.98. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 10.98%.The company had revenue of $239.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $161,476.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,099.92. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $1,069,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,578. This trade represents a 62.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CorVel in the third quarter valued at $626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,287,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,541,000 after acquiring an additional 45,071 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CorVel by 31.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

