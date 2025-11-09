HI (HI) Price Up 5.1% This Week

HI (HI) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $154.33 thousand and approximately $10.69 thousand worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00002026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00005623 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $9,974.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.