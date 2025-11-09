Avalanche 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $368.57 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and approximately $368.57 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $17.52 or 0.00017022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 460,405,278 coins and its circulating supply is 427,069,378 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

