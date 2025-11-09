Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.01 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 332,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,130,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,118,000 after buying an additional 162,364 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 111,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 92,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Stephens upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

