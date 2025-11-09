Midwest Trust Co Makes New Investment in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 398,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,468,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Midwest Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the second quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,245,000 after buying an additional 331,719 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 86,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,416,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,701,000 after buying an additional 67,171 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PG opened at $146.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

