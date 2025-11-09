Searle & CO. Sells 237 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Searle & CO. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 2.5% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $306.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.02. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.07 and a twelve month high of $319.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

