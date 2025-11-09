Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Prothena Trading Up 4.8%

PRTA stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. Prothena has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $568.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.09.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 2,929.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 479.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 608,814 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 75.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

