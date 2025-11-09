Midwest Trust Co Buys Shares of 118,725 Danaher Corporation $DHR

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 118,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $23,453,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $833,941,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 290.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,617 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.2% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,178,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,515,000 after buying an additional 791,662 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,745,000 after buying an additional 722,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.4%

DHR opened at $209.89 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $258.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.02 and a 200-day moving average of $200.37. The stock has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.