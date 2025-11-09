479,725 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 479,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,047,000. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Midwest Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $218.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.50. The company has a market cap of $386.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Erste Group Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

