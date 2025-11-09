Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.
Synaptics Stock Performance
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $292.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Trading of Synaptics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,098,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,587,000 after buying an additional 1,118,559 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $31,801,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,876,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 186.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after acquiring an additional 288,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 51.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,243,000 after acquiring an additional 184,303 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
