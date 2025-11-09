Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Purchased by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $40,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,212,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 58.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $32.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.