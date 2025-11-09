Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Purchased by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $40,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,212,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 58.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,469 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $32.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.