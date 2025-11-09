Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $532,360,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $172,139,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,773.5% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,766,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,795,000 after buying an additional 272,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 36,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,980,884 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $572.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $518.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.