Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,782 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 37.2% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

