Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,563,106,000 after purchasing an additional 882,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 118.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,519,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,787,000 after buying an additional 6,238,829 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Shopify by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,745,000 after buying an additional 1,426,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $667,392,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Shopify by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,504,000 after buying an additional 1,522,573 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $152.41 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Arete reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

