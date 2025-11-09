Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 21,533 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group now owns 15,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $279.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $291.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.49.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

