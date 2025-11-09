Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $40.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Klaviyo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Klaviyo Trading Up 5.6%

NYSE:KVYO opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Klaviyo has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. Research analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Klaviyo news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $173,006.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 431,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,414.60. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 163,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $3,980,376.47. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,741,781 shares of company stock worth $180,719,288. 49.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Klaviyo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

