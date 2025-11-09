SFE Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,804 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.96.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $230.07 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

