PFG Advisors Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Paychex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Paychex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.70 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average is $140.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.87.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

