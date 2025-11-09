Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT reduced its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.