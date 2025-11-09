Rakon 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.98 Thousand (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rakon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $22.68 million and $1.98 thousand worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

