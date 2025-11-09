Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 4,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELUXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Electrolux in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Electrolux from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electrolux currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Electrolux alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Electrolux

Electrolux Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.36). Electrolux had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electrolux AB will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.