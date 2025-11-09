Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 149.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0%

DLR stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

