Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna set a $87.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.12%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,864,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,581,000 after buying an additional 178,661 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 50,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,304,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,164,000 after acquiring an additional 189,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

