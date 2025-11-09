RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $177.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.