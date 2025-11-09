Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.
Enbridge Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Enbridge Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 132.02%.
ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
