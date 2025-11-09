Summit X LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Summit X LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $484.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.04 and a 200 day moving average of $446.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

