Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,547 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $144,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after buying an additional 823,020 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $102.60 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

