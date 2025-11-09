Rathbones Group PLC Sells 3,586 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,945 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Adobe worth $237,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays set a $465.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $326.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.03 and a 52 week high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

