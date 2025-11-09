Winthrop Capital Management LLC Sells 3,719 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Winthrop Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 140,539 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,506,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

