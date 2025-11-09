Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 554 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Oracle by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $239.15 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.60. The stock has a market cap of $681.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

