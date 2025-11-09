AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $8.50 price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MITT opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.68. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Jozoff acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 79,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,259.25. This trade represents a 5.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

