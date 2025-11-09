Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $85.85. The company has a market capitalization of $749.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $818.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.61 million. Nabors Industries had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.86) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nabors Industries news, major shareholder Varde Partners Inc sold 312,378 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $12,819,993.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,406,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,704,374.08. The trade was a 18.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 40,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,864,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

