Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Up 2.2%

KGC stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 95.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,949,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,687 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 322,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,966 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,932,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,976,000 after acquiring an additional 48,905 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Kinross Gold by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.