King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $64.72 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,751 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.14% of L3Harris Technologies worth $64,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.63.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $290.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.11. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

