Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.99 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Dorian LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorian LPG news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $161,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 89,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,067.20. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 429.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,087.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,969 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

