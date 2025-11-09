King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 47,381 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,513 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.81.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

