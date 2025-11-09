Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $860.00 to $960.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $822.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.76.

PH opened at $843.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $758.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $713.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $851.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,843,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $1,352,509,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

