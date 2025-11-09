Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 2.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.13. Approximately 94,721,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 103,935,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,816.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,829,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,112,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,561,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,174,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,773 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,798,679,000 after buying an additional 3,313,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,579,378,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

