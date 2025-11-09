Contrasting Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) and Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) and Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tennant and Parker-Hannifin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennant 0 2 2 0 2.50 Parker-Hannifin 0 6 12 0 2.67

Tennant presently has a consensus target price of $113.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.52%. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus target price of $822.76, suggesting a potential downside of 2.50%. Given Tennant’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tennant is more favorable than Parker-Hannifin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant 4.84% 16.41% 8.67% Parker-Hannifin 17.79% 26.80% 12.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Tennant and Parker-Hannifin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.3% of Tennant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Parker-Hannifin shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Tennant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Parker-Hannifin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tennant pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Parker-Hannifin pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tennant pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parker-Hannifin pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tennant has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years and Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend for 70 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tennant and Parker-Hannifin”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant $1.24 billion 1.09 $83.70 million $2.92 25.48 Parker-Hannifin $20.03 billion 5.33 $3.53 billion $28.07 30.06

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than Tennant. Tennant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parker-Hannifin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tennant has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parker-Hannifin has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats Tennant on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions. It provides business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. The company offers its products under the Tennant, Nobles, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IPC, Gaomei, and Rongen brands, as well as private-label brands. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners and businesses through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through a network of authorized distributors. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, such as control actuation systems and components, engine build-up ducting, engine exhaust nozzles and assemblies, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inerting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, avionics, sensors, pneumatic control components, thermal management products, fire detection and suppression systems and components, and wheels and brakes, as well as fluid metering, delivery, and atomization devices. This segment markets its products directly to OEMs and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Parker-Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

