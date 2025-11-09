Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stake Increased by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,716,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,723,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 424,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 506.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average is $129.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

