Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.8% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 15.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,284,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Booking by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,729.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,940.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,311.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,407.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,121.23.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

