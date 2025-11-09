Searle & CO. Sells 103 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Searle & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $569.09 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.08. The company has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

