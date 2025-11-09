Midwest Trust Co Makes New $20 Million Investment in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 229,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in Medtronic by 144.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 2.4%

MDT stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $90.00. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $99.37. The stock has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.