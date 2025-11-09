Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 65.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 817,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,445,000 after buying an additional 35,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.27, for a total transaction of $1,529,556.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,352,142.40. This trade represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total value of $1,201,785.93. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 98,078 shares of company stock worth $51,445,892 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $560.00 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

